BRIEF-Vodafone Idea To Pay India Govt 25 Bln Rupees In Govt Dues On Monday

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Vodafone Idea Ltd:

* VODAFONE IDEA -BOARD AUTHORISED CO TO IMMEDIATELY PAY TO DEPARTMENT OF TELECOM PORTION OF DUES BASED ON AGR AGGREGATING TO A SUM OF 25 BILLION RUPEES TODAY

* VODAFONE IDEA - BOARD AUTHORISED CO TO IMMEDIATELY PAY TO DEPARTMENT. OF TELECOM FURTHER 10 BILLION RUPEES BEFORE END OF THE WEEK

* VODAFONE IDEA-APPLICATION TO SUPREME COURT FOR DIRECTIONS TO TELECOM DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE COERCIVE STEPS FOR RECOVERY OF GOVERNMENT DUES "NOT ENTERTAINED "