BRIEF-Vodafone India says disappointed with TRAI's decision, considering options in response
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 20, 2017 / 5:05 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Vodafone India says disappointed with TRAI's decision, considering options in response

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Vodafone India Ltd:

* Disappointed with TRAI’s decision and now considering our options in response to it

* Says “this is yet another retrograde regulatory measure that will significantly benefit the new entrant alone”

* TRAI decision will have serious consequences for investment in rural coverage, undermining government’s vision of digital India Source text: [“We are disappointed with this decision and are now considering our options in response to it. The Indian telecoms industry is already experiencing the greatest period of financial stress in in its history. This is yet another retrograde regulatory measure that will significantly benefit the new entrant alone while adversely affecting the rest of the industry as a whole. Unless mitigated, this decision will have serious consequences for investment in rural coverage, undermining the Government’s vision of Digital India.”] Further company coverage:

