BRIEF-Vodafone India says RCom Karnataka customers can use Vodafone network for port-out requests‍​
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 6, 2017 / 11:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Vodafone India says RCom Karnataka customers can use Vodafone network for port-out requests‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Vodafone India :

* Reliance Communications customers of Karnataka circle can now use Vodafone network for facilitating their port-out requests‍​ Source text - Vodafone India, one of India’s leading telecommunications service providers, announced that Reliance Communications customers of Karnataka circle can now use Vodafone network for facilitating their Port-out requests. This is being done to facilitate porting out and ease connectivity for customers facing network shutdown. Further company coverage:

