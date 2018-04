April 30 (Reuters) - VODAFONE QATAR:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 17.5 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS LOSS OF 74.2 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE 532 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 517 MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* BY END OF 31 MARCH 2018, THE TOTAL MOBILE CUSTOMERS WERE 1.4 MILLION, DOWN 6.1 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR Source: (bit.ly/2HDSyp2) Further company coverage: