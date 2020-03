March 20 (Reuters) - Vodatel Networks Holdings Ltd :

* RECOMMEND FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.01 PER SHARE FOR YEAR

* REVENUE FOR YEAR HK$531.3 MILLION VERSUS HK$416.8 MILLION

* AS AT 20 MARCH, GROUP WITNESSED SLOWDOWN IN BUSINESS ACTIVITIES ACROSS MACAO, HONG KONG AND MAINLAND CHINA

* CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK HAS CAUSED INTERRUPTIONS TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES PROGRAMMES OF CUSTOMERS OF GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: