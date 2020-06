BRIEF-Voestalpine FY EBITDA Down At EUR 1.2 Bln

June 3 (Reuters) - VOESTALPINE AG:

* FY EBIT FALLS TO EUR -89 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 779 MILLION) DUE TO IMPAIRMENT LOSSES

* YEAR-OVER-YEAR DECLINE IN FY REVENUE BY 6.2%, FROM EUR 13.6 BILLION TO EUR 12.7 BILLION

* FY: AT EUR 1.2 BILLION, OPERATING RESULT (EBITDA) REMAINS CLEARLY POSITIVE (BUSINESS YEAR 2018/19: EUR 1.6 BILLION); EBITDA MARGIN OF 9.3%

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX DROPS FROM EUR 646 MILLION TO EUR -230 MILLION, AND PROFIT AFTER TAX FROM EUR 459 MILLION TO EUR -216 MILLION

* DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.20 PER SHARE PROPOSED TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.10 PER SHARE)

* OUTLOOK FOR BUSINESS YEAR 2020/21: EBITDA BETWEEN EUR 600 MILLION AND EUR 1 BILLION

* 2020 INVESTMENTS IN CURRENT BUSINESS YEAR WILL BE ABOUT EUR 600 MILLION