BRIEF-Voestalpine Q3 EBITDA Falls To EUR 837 Mln

Feb 6 (Reuters) - voestalpine AG:

* REVENUE OF VOESTALPINE GROUP AS OF Q3 OF BUSINESS YEAR 2019/20 DECLINED SLIGHTLY BY 3.8%, TO EUR 9.6 BILLION

* Q3 EBITDA FELL YEAR OVER YEAR BY A TOTAL OF - 24.2%, FROM EUR 1.1 BILLION TO EUR 837 MILLION

* Q3 EBIT STANDS AT EUR -82 MILLION, DOWN FROM EUR 526 MILLION PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q3 PROFIT BEFORE TAX IS EUR -185 MILLION, WHILE PROFIT AFTER TAX IS EUR -160 MILLION

* EXPECTS EBITDA OF EUR 1.2 BILLION FOR BUSINESS YEAR 2019/20 AND AN EBIT TO BE JUST POSITIVE

* SAYS ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL FALLOUT FROM CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC IN CHINA, WHERE VOESTALPINE OPERATES NINE LOCAL MANUFACTURING COMPANIES, IS NOT FORESEEABLE AT THIS TIME

* SAYS CHINESE PLANTS ARE SUBJECT TO AN EXTENDED VACATION SHUTDOWN UNTIL AT LEAST FEBRUARY 9TH