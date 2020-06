BRIEF-Voestalpine: Too Early To Assess Impact Of Coronavirus Crisis On European Steel Market

June 3 (Reuters) - Voestalpine AG says:

* Plans To Make Use Of Short-Time Work Agreements Over Summer In Austria, Hopes For Further Scheme Afterwards

* Plans To Take Up Option Of Deferrring Social Security, Tax Payments From Austria’s Coronavirus Aid Package

* Too Early To Assess Impact Of Coronavirus Crisis On European Steel Market

* Texas Plant’s Result Was Worse Than Expected In 2019/20, Cartersville Site Made A Loss Last Year

* Cannot Rule Out In Principle That There Will Be Layoffs Further company coverage: (Reporting by Vienna Newsroom)