BRIEF-Vogo FY Net Loss Group Share Widens To 2.8 Million Euros

March 30 (Reuters) -

* FY REVENUE OF EUR 1.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 2.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA LOSS EUR 1.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION: EUR 6.5 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

* COVID-19 IMPACT: A SLOWDOWN IN ORDER INTAKE

* UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF COVID-19: SLOWDOWN IN PRODUCTION DUE TO THE STOPPAGE OF ACTIVITY BY CERTAIN SUBCONTRACTORS