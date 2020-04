BRIEF-Vogo To Develop Saliva-Based Screening Test In Response To COVID-19

April 14 (Reuters) - VOGO SAS:

* COVID-19 - VOGO PARTICIPATION IN DEVELOPMENT, PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF A RAPID SALIVA-BASED SCREENING TEST

* ANNOUNCES THAT IT IS COLLABORATING WITH SCIENTISTS FROM CNRS (FRENCH NATIONAL CENTER FOR SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH) LABORATORY SYS2DIAG, AND WITH BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANY SKILLCELL FOR PROVIDING RAPID SALIVA-BASED SCREENING TEST, IF RESULTS OF THE CLINICAL TRIAL ARE CONCLUSIVE

* VOGO HAS ALREADY BEGUN DEVELOPING THE TECHNOLOGICAL TOOL (A SMARTPHONE APP) THAT WILL PROVIDE THIS AUTOMATION Source text: bit.ly/3cdu30E Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)