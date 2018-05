BRIEF-Voip-Pal's Patent Infringement Lawsuits Vs Twitter, Verizon, AT&T Authorized To Move Forward

May 16 (Reuters) - Voip-Pal.Com Inc :

* VOIP-PAL.COM - PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUITS BROUGHT BY CO AGAINST TWITTER, VERIZON, AT&T AUTHORIZED BY U.S. DISTRICT COURT OF NEVADA TO MOVE FORWARD

* VOIP-PAL.COM -IN PROCESS OF ENGAGING EXPERT WITNESSES IN ORDER TO PREPARE DAMAGES ANALYSES FOR SUBMISSION TO DISTRICT COURT FOR THE INFRINGEMENT CASES.

* VOIP-PAL.COM INC - CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB'S DECISION REGARDING APPLE'S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL'S VICTORY IN IPR'S FILED BY APPLE