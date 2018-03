BRIEF-Volatility has not shaken Saudi strategy -sovereign fund director

March 27 (Reuters) -

* SAUDI ARABIA PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, AN UBER INVESTOR, SAYS UBER CRASH IS ONE INCIDENT OUT OF MILLIONS OF HOURS OF TEST DRIVING -MANAGING DIRECTOR

* SAUDI ARABIA PUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGING DIRECTOR YASIR AL-RUMAYYAN SAYS HE IS FOCUSED ON INVESTMENTS IN BIG DATA, LIFE SCIENCES, ROBOTICS

* SAUDI ARABIA SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND’S AL-RUMAYYAN SAYS CONSIDERING OPENING OFFICES IN NEW YORK, SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED KINGDOM

* SAUDI SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND’S AL-RUMAYYAN SAYS MARKET VOLATILITY HAS NOT SHAKEN SAUDI’S INVESTMENT STRATEGY

* SAUDI SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND’S AL-RUMAYYAN SAYS HE LIKES INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES HE SEES IN AFRICA

* AL-RUMAYYAN SAYS FUND EXPECTS TO RECIEVE PROCEEDS OF $100 BILLION FROM SAUDI ARAMCO IPO DEPENDING ON VALUATION, SIZE OF OFFERING (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt)