Feb 10 (Reuters) - Volex PLC:

* STATEMENT REGARDING CURRENT SITUATION IN CHINA

* DUE TO OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS IN WUHAN, ALL MAJOR OPERATIONS IN CHINA HAVE BEEN EXTENDED, MANDATORY CLOSURE OVER CHINESE NEWYEAR HOLIDAY PERIOD

* AS OF MONDAY, ONE OF ITS FOUR SITES IN CHINA HAS RESUMED OPERATIONS AT A REDUCED CAPACITY

* RESUMPTION OF ITS OTHER SITES IN CHINA WILL FOLLOW ONCE NECESSARY APPROVALS ARE RECEIVED FROM CHINESE AUTHORITIES