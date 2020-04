April 23 (Reuters) - VolitionRX Ltd:

* VOLITION FILES PATENT FOR NU.Q(TM) COVID-19 TRIAGE TEST AND COMMENCES PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDIES

* VOLITIONRX -WORKING WITH COLLABORATORS TO INVESTIGATE IF EXISTING NU.Q(TM) EPIGENETIC ASSAYS CAN PREDICT WHICH PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 ARE MOST AT RISK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: