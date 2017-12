Dec 21 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Ag:

* VOLKSWAGEN AND CONSUMER CLASS REACH AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE IN CANADA INVOLVING 3.0L DIESEL VEHICLES

* VOLKSWAGEN - CO, CANADIAN CLASS COUNSEL REACHED AGREEMENT ON BENEFITS FOR OWNERS AND LESSEES OF ABOUT 20,000 AFFECTED 3.0L DIESEL VEHICLES IN CANADA

* VOLKSWAGEN - WORKING TO FINALIZE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT THAT WILL BE SUBMITTED TO COURTS IN ONTARIO AND QUÉBEC FOR PRE-APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: