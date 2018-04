April 3 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG:

* VOLKSWAGEN OF AMERICA SALES TOTALED 32,548 UNITS IN MARCH, AN INCREASE OF 17.8 PERCENT COMPARED TO MARCH 2017

* VOLKSWAGEN OF AMERICA YEAR-TO-DATE SALES TOTALED 83,952 UNITS, AN INCREASE OF 10 PERCENT OVER 2017 Source text: media.vw.com/releases/1003 Further company coverage: