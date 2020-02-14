Healthcare
BRIEF-Volkswagen Offers Diesel Settlement Solution To Customers

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG:

* Management board of Volkswagen approved settlement package during extraordinary meeting

* Board says collapse of settlement negotiations with Federation of German Consumer Organisations (Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband – vzbv) should not have negative impact on company’s customers

* Volkswagen will offer previously negotiated settlement to customers who joined class-action suit and who meet terms of settlement package without seeking support of vzbv Source text: bit.ly/2HAa6nH (Berlin Speed Desk)

