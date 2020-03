March 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG:

* VOLKSWAGEN POSTPONES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020

* DUE TO THE COVID 19 PANDEMIC, THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF VOLKSWAGEN AG WILL NOT BE HELD AS PLANNED ON MAY 7, 2020, AND HAS BEEN POSTPONED TO A LATER DATE THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: [tinyurl.com/us87t4k] Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)