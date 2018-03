March 1 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG:

* VOLKSWAGEN SAYS AMERICAS SALES TOTALED 26,660 UNITS IN FEBRUARY 2018, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 PERCENT COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017

* VOLKSWAGEN SAYS AMERICAS YEAR-TO-DATE SALES TOTALED 51,404 UNITS, AN INCREASE OF 5.6 PERCENT COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017. Further company coverage: