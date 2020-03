March 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen:

* VOLKSWAGEN - LOGISTIC CHAINS SHOULD NOT BE DISRUPTED FOR A LONGER PERIOD OF TIME

* VOLKSWAGEN - WE MUST COOPERATE WITH OUR GLOBAL SUPPLIERS TO ENSURE A PROBLEM-FREE PARTIAL SUPPLY AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

* VOLKSWAGEN - IT WILL BE HARD AND TAKE LONG TO MAKE UP FOR PRODUCTION HALT, A LOT LONGER THAN THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS ITSELF Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)