April 26 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG:

* VOLKSWAGEN SAYS Q1 AUDI OPERATING PROFIT 1.30 BILLION EUROS

* VOLKSWAGEN SAYS VW PASSENGER CARS 879 MILLION EUROS

* VOLKSWAGEN SAYS SKODA Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 437 MILLION EUROS

* VOLKSWAGEN SAYS PORSCHE Q1 OPERATING PROFIT 939 MILLION EUROS Source text: here Further company coverage: