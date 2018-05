May 3 (Reuters) - Volkswagen AG:

* MARIANNE HEISS CONFIRMED AS NEW MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD

* WOLFGANG PORSCHE REELECTED AS A MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD

* SHAREHOLDERS FORMALLY APPROVE ACTIONS OF BOARD OF MANAGEMENT AND SUPERVISORY BOARD; ADOPT RESOLUTION ON INCREASED DIVIDEND FOR 2017

* WOLFGANG PORSCHE WAS REELECTED AS A MEMBER OF SUPERVISORY BOARD FOR A FULL TERM