Feb 21 (Reuters) - German Union IG Metall Says:

* WAGES FOR VOLKSWAGEN WORKERS IN GERMANY TO RISE BY 4.3 PERCENT FROM MAY

* SAYS VOLKSWAGEN WORKERS TO RECEIVE ADDITIONAL ANNUAL INCREASE OF 27.5 PERCENT OF MONTHLY WAGE FROM 2019

* SAYS SOME WORKERS WILL HAVE RIGHT TO TAKE SIX ADDITIONAL DAYS OFF INSTEAD OF RECEIVING THE ADDITIONAL PAY FROM 2019