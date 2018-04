BRIEF-Volkswagen Truck & Bus GmbH Responds To Reports That Suggest An Acquisition Of Navistar By VW T&B Is Under Consideration

April 18 (Reuters) - VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS GMBH :

* VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS GMBH - RESPONDS TO REPORTS THAT SUGGEST AN ACQUISITION OF NAVISTAR BY VW T&B IS UNDER CONSIDERATION - SEC FILING

* VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS GMBH - IS NOT REPORTING ANY CHANGES TO ITS PLANS OR PROPOSALS FOR NAVISTAR INTERNATIONAL

* VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS GMBH - IT IS NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR NAVISTAR UNDER U.S. SECURITIES LAW OR DELAWARE LAW TO INCREASE STAKE IN CO