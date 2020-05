May 4 (Reuters) - Traton SE:

* FIRST TESTS FOR RAMPING UP PRODUCTION WERE POSITIVE - CEO

* RAMPING UP PRODUCTION COULD LAST UNTIL MID-YEAR - CEO

* HAVE NO INTENTION TO POSTPONE CO2 TARGETS - CEO

* WE ARE EXAMINING INVESTMENTS BUT NEED TO SEE HOW Q2, Q3 TURN OUT - CFO Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)