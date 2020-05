May 29 (Reuters) - Volpara Health Technologies Ltd:

* FY TOTAL REVENUE FROM CUSTOMER CONTRACTS UP 153% TO NZ$12.6M

* NET LOSS FOR YEAR ATTRIBUTABLE NZ$20.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF NZ$11.7 MILLION

* VOLPARA HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES SEES IMPLEMENTATION OF VARIOUS INITIATIVES TO RESULT IN REDUCED NET CASH OUTFLOWS FROM Q2FY21 ONWARDS

* EXPECTS CONTINUED GROWTH IN SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE IN FY21

* VOLPARA HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES SEES INITIATIVES TO YIELD COST SAVINGS/REDUCTIONS OF 10- 15% ON ANNUALISED OPERATING COSTS