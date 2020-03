March 12 (Reuters) - Volt Information Sciences Inc:

* VOLT INFORMATION SCIENCES, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $217.8 MILLION VERSUS $253.4 MILLION

* VOLT INFORMATION SCIENCES - FOR Q2 OF FISCAL 2020, HAVE SEEN FAVORABLE TREND IN REGARD TO ADJUSTED REVENUE THROUGH FIRST SIX WEEKS OF QUARTER

* VOLT INFORMATION SCIENCES - HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY NOTABLE IMPACT THAT WE ARE AWARE OF TODAY, DUE TO VAST UNCERTAINTY AROUND COVID-19

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.50