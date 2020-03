BRIEF-Volta Finance End-Feb NAV Of 273.9 Million Euros

March 11 (Reuters) - VOLTA FINANCE LTD:

* AT END FEB 2020, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENTS REPRESENT CLOSE TO 10% OF NAV

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TOO EARLY TO FORM A CLEAR VIEW ON THE LONG-TERM IMPACT OF THE CRISIS

* IN FEBRUARY, VOLTA’S NAV TOTAL RETURN PERFORMANCE WAS -2.6%

* AS AT END FEB 2020, VOLTA’S NAV WAS EUR 273.9 MILLION OR EUR 7.49 PER SHARE

* IN MARCH, PERFORMANCE IS EXPECTED, ONCE AGAIN, TO BE NEGATIVE DESPITE THE BENEFITS OF DIVERSIFICATION ACROSS THE PORTFOLIO

* ON COVID-19: WITH THE COVID-19 CRISIS IT COULD BE REASONABLY EXPECTED THAT EVEN MORE DOWNGRADES WILL OCCUR, WHICH WILL PLACE PRICE PRESSURES ON B/B- RATED LOANS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)