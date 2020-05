May 26 (Reuters) - Voltabox AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: ​​​​​​​VOLTABOX ENLARGES MANAGEMENT BOARD

* VOLTABOX AG - BURKHARD LEIFHELM APPOINTED VICE CHAIRMAN OF MANAGEMENT BOARD WITH RESPONSIBILITY FOR DEVELOPMENT, PURCHASING AND PRODUCTION

* VOLTABOX AG - PATRICK ZABEL BECOMES MEMBER OF MANAGEMENT BOARD WITH RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES