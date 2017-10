Oct 17 (Reuters) - VOLTABOX AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: VOLTABOX AG IPO: GREENSHOE OPTION FULLY EXERCISED

* ‍JOINT BOOKRUNNERS EXERCISED GREENSHOE OPTION GRANTED BY CO IN FULL AT PLACEMENT PRICE OF EUR 24.00PER SHARE​

* ‍WILL, AT SHORT NOTICE APPROVE INCREASE OF EUR 825,000 IN COMPANY‘S SHARE CAPITAL BY ISSUING 825,000 NEW SHARES

* ‍ISSUE OF 825,000 NEW NO-PAR-VALUE SHARES WITH A NOTIONAL SHARE IN CAPITAL OF EUR 1.00 EACH​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)