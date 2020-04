BRIEF-Voltalia Maintains 2020 EBITDA Target Of Between 160-180 Million Euros

April 22 (Reuters) - Voltalia SA:

* Q1 2020 REVENUE GROWTH OF 47%, AT CONSTANT CURRENCY - AMBITIONS MAINTAINED, IN A LESS PREDICTABLE ENVIRONMENT

* POSITIVE TRENDS SUPPORT 2020 AND 2023 AMBITIONS, DESPITE RISKS CREATED BY HEALTH AND ECONOMIC CRISIS

* MAINTAINS AMBITIONS OF REACHING 1 GW IN OPERATION AT END 2020 AND GENERATING EBITDA OF 160 TO 180 MILLION EUROS IN 2020

* 2023: 74%OF 2.6 GW AMBITION SECURED THANKS TO LONG-TERM POWER SALES CONTRACTS ALREADY SIGNED

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 37.0 MLN VS EUR 26.9 MLN YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)