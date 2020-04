BRIEF-Voltron Therapeutics Enters Into Sponsored Research Agreement With Massachusetts General Hospital To Develop Potential COVID-19 Vaccine

April 2 (Reuters) -

* VOLTRON THERAPEUTICS, INC. ENTERS INTO SPONSORED RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH THE VACCINE & IMMUNOTHERAPY CENTER AT THE MASSACHUSETTS GENERAL HOSPITAL TO DEVELOP POTENTIAL COVID-19 VACCINE

* VOLTRON - COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE CANDIDATE DEVELOPMENT, ANIMAL MODEL TESTING OF HALOVAX SELF-ASSEMBLING VACCINE TO FIGHT CORONAVIRUS COVID-19

* VOLTRON - DATA ON TWO CANDIDATES FROM BOTH SMALL AND LARGE ANIMAL MODELS EXPECTED WITHIN SIX MONTHS

* VOLTRON - VACCINE IS EXPECTED TO ENTER ANIMAL TESTING BY END OF APRIL 2020 & TO BE FOLLOWED BY SAFETY STUDIES AS SOON AS POSSIBLE THEREAFTER Source text for Eikon: