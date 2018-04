April 26 (Reuters) - Vastned Retail Belgium NV:

* REG-VOLUNTARY AND CONDITIONAL TAKEOVER BID ON VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM NV: UPDATE

* ACCEPTANCE BY AT LEAST 90% OF FREE FLOAT IS NECESSARY

* ACCEPTANCE PERIOD RUNS FROM 2 MAY 2018 THROUGH 1 JUNE 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)