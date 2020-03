BRIEF-Voluntis Announces Its New Strategic Roadmap

March 4 (Reuters) - VOLUNTIS SA:

* VOLUNTIS ANNOUNCES ITS NEW STRATEGIC ROADMAP

* SIGNIFICANT CONTRIBUTION OF NEW ONCOLOGY COLLABORATIONS TO REVENUES AS OF 2020

* SIGNATURE OF MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO DEVELOP DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS BASED ON THERAXIUM ONCOLOGY PLATFORM

* REORIENTATION OF DIABETES BUSINESS TOWARDS A NEW PARTNERSHIP STRATEGY AND DISCONTINUATION OF DIRECT COMMERCIALIZATION

* REDUCTION OF OPERATIONAL EXPENSES AND UPDATE OF OBJECTIVES COMMUNICATED BY GROUP IN LINE WITH NEW ROADMAP

* NEW COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS SIGNED BY GROUP WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT CONTRIBUTION TO GROUP’S REVENUES AS OF 2020

* CONFIRMS OBJECTIVE OF FINANCIAL BREAK-EVEN (EBITDA) IN 2021, FOR INVOICED REVENUES IN 2021 RANGING BETWEEN EUR 8 AND 12 MILLION AND ANNUAL COST BASE OF SAME ORDER

* GROUP PLANS TO MAKE OLEENA AVAILABLE TO SEVERAL CANCER CENTERS IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2020

* PARTNERSHIP RELATED TO DIABEO, SOLUTION DEVELOPED WITH SANOFI FRANCE AND CERITD, WILL END IN DEC 2020

* IN DISCUSSION WITH SEVERAL OTHER PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES TO IMPROVE PATIENTS' EXPERIENCE WITH MANY TYPES OF CANCER TREATMENTS