BRIEF-Voluntis FY Operating Loss Shrinks To 12.5 Million Euros

March 30 (Reuters) - VOLUNTIS SA:

* VOLUNTIS REPORTED ON FRIDAY ITS 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* EFFECTIVE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE NEW STRATEGIC ROADMAP, WITH PRIORITIZATION OF THE ONCOLOGY ACTIVITY AND INITIATION OF THE OPERATIONAL COST REDUCTION PLAN

* CONFIRMED OBJECTIVE OF FINANCIAL BREAKEVEN (EBITDA) IN 2021, SUBJECT TO FURTHER EVALUATION OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC’S IMPACT

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 3.7 MLN VERSUS EUR 4.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS (EBITDA) AMOUNTED TO EUR -12.5 MLN VERSUS EUR -13.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, VOLUNTIS’ CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AMOUNTED TO EUR 5.1 MLN VERSUS EUR 19.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* THE NEW COMMERCIAL COLLABORATIONS INKED BY THE GROUP WILL CONTRIBUTE SIGNIFICANTLY TO THE GROUP’S REVENUES BEGINNING IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2020

* THE GROUP CONSIDERS THAT IT WILL BE IN A POSITION TO MEET ITS UPCOMING MATURITIES OVER THE NEXT 12 MONTHS

