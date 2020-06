BRIEF-Volution Says Undrawn Facilities Under Group's Credit Facility Unchanged

June 5 (Reuters) - Volution Group PLC:

* VOLUTION GROUP PLC - UNDRAWN FACILITIES UNDER GROUP’S £120 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY REMAIN UNCHANGED

* VOLUTION GROUP PLC - U.K. ACTIVITY LEVELS REMAIN SUBDUED BUT HAVE PICKED UP FROM 30% OF PRIOR YEAR LEVELS IN APRIL TO 42% IN MAY

* VOLUTION GROUP PLC - BOARD, INCLUDING EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS, WILL EXTEND PERIOD OF THEIR 20% SALARY REDUCTION UNTIL END OF FY ON 31ST JULY

* VOLUTION GROUP PLC - AS AT 1ST JUNE, 46% OF OUR U.K. WORKFORCE WAS ON FURLOUGH, COMPARED TO 65% AT ITS PEAK

* VOLUTION GROUP PLC - NON-UK REVENUES HAVE BEEN RESILIENT ACROSS ALL OF OUR MARKETS