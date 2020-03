March 25 (Reuters) - Volution Group PLC:

* VOLUTION GROUP PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE & SUSPENSION OF INTERIM DIVIDEND

* VOLUTION GROUP PLC - TO SUSPEND PAYMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.71 PENCE PER SHARE

* VOLUTION GROUP - STRINGENT LOCKDOWNS AND ACTIONS, THIS WILL UNDOUBTEDLY HAVE A MAJOR IMPACT ON DEMAND ACROSS A RANGE OF GEOGRAPHIES IN WHICH WE OPERATE