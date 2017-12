Dec 8 (Reuters) - Volvo AB:

* MARTIN WEISSBURG APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF MACK TRUCKS

* WEISSBURG, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT OF VOLVO CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT, WILL BECOME PRESIDENT OF MACK TRUCKS EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018

* MARTIN WEISSBURG WILL SUCCEED DENNIS SLAGLE, WHO HAS LED THE COMPANY SINCE 2008

* EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018, DENNIS SLAGLE WILL REMAIN WITH THE VOLVO GROUP AS A SPECIAL PROJECTS LEADER REPORTING TO MARTIN LUNDSTEDT, PRESIDENT AND CEO.