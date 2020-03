March 20 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd :

* VOLVO CARS SAYS ACTS TO MITIGATE CORONA VIRUS IMPACT

* VOLVO CARS SAYS ON CORONAVIRUS: CORONA PANDEMIC IS NOW SEVERELY AFFECTING VOLVO CARS IN MANY WAYS, IN FORM OF A WEAKENING MARKET, A RISK FOR PRODUCTION DISRUPTION AS WELL AS CONCERNS FOR EMPLOYEES.

* VOLVO CARS SAYS BELGIUM PLANT WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL APRIL 5; SWEDISH AND US PLANTS WILL BE CLOSED BETWEEN MARCH 26 AND APRIL 14 Source text: bit.ly/3a6yFVN Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)