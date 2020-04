BRIEF-Volvo Cars Plans To Reopen Plants In United States And Sweden

April 17 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd :

* VOLVO CARS REOPENS TORSLANDA MANUFACTURING PLANT AND OFFICES IN SWEDEN

* VOLVO CARS SAYS IS RESTARTING PRODUCTION AT ITS TORSLANDA PLANT IN SWEDEN ON MONDAY (20 APRIL), FOLLOWING A SHORT PERIOD OF DOWNTIME RELATED TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* VOLVO CARS - PRODUCTION VOLUMES IN TORSLANDA WILL BE ADJUSTED TO MEET DEMAND IN MARKET AS WELL AS EXISTING ORDER BOOKS

* VOLVO CARS - COMPANY CURRENTLY PLANS TO REOPEN ITS SOUTH CAROLINA PLANT IN UNITED STATES ON MONDAY 11 MAY

* VOLVO CARS - ENGINE PLANT IN SKÖVDE, SWEDEN AND THE BODY COMPONENT MANUFACTURING SITE IN OLOFSTRÖM, SWEDEN WILL CONTINUE TO PLAN THEIR PRODUCTION ON A WEEKLY BASIS AND ADAPT ACCORDING TO NEEDS IN OTHER PLANTS Source text: bit.ly/3ajX8Gm Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)