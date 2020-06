BRIEF-Volvo Cars Reports Global Sales Of 44,830 Cars In May

June 3 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd:

* VOLVO CARS REPORTS GLOBAL SALES OF 44,830 CARS IN MAY

* IN US, SALES RECOVERED QUICKER THAN EXPECTED AS MORE STATES LOOSENED RESTRICTIONS PUT IN PLACE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC.

* US SALES IN MAY STOOD AT 9,519 CARS, DOWN 2.5 PER CENT PER CENT, COMPARED WITH SAME MONTH LAST YEAR AS SALES BOUNCED BACK STRONGLY AS STATES STARTED TO OPEN UP

* CHINA SALES IN MAY REACHED 15,132 CARS, UP 21.8 PER CENT AS COMPARED WITH SAME MONTH LAST YEAR

* VOLVO CARS’ SALES IN EUROPE REACHED 14,965 CARS IN MAY, DOWN 49.6 PER CENT VERSUS SAME MONTH LAST YEAR

* SALES IN EUROPE DURING MONTH OF MAY CONTINUED TO BE IMPACTED BY RESTRICED MOVEMENTS AS A RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, BUT SHOWED SIGNS OF RECOVERY Source text: bit.ly/2AE8mt1 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)