BRIEF-Volvo Cars Reports Global Sales Of 61,483 Cars In June, Returns To Growth In US

July 2 (Reuters) - VOLVO CARS:

* VOLVO CARS REPORTS GLOBAL SALES OF 61,483 CARS IN JUNE, RETURNS TO GROWTH IN US

* US SALES IN JUNE STOOD AT 10,385 CARS, UP 4.5 PER CENT PER CENT COMPARED WITH THE SAME MONTH LAST YEAR AS SALES BOUNCED BACK STRONGLY AS STATES STARTED TO OPEN UP

* IN CHINA, SALES CONTINUED TO GROW YEAR-ON-YEAR DURING MONTH AND REACHED 15,105 CARS, UP 14.1 PER CENT COMPARED WITH JUNE LAST YEAR.

* VOLVO CARS' SALES IN EUROPE REACHED 28,277 CARS IN JUNE, DOWN 6.5 PER CENT VERSUS SAME MONTH LAST YEAR. Source text: bit.ly/3ioyZDK Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)