May 10 (Reuters) -

* VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO - BLOOMBERG, CITING SOURCES

* CHINA'S ZHEJIANG GEELY AND VOLVO HAVE DISCUSSED VALUING VOLVO IN A RANGE OF $16 BILLION TO $30 BILLION IN A STOCK SALE - BLOOMBERG Source : bloom.bg/2jO2stC