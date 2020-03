March 16 (Reuters) - Spokesman at Geely Holding’s Volvo Cars in e-mailed comment to Reuters:

* VOLVO CARS SPOKESMAN SAYS ALL OUR FACTORIES ARE UP AND RUNNING, INCLUDING OUR FACILITIES IN CHINA

* VOLVO CARS SPOKESMAN SAYS WE HAVE A CONTINUED CLOSE DIALOGUE WITH SUPPLIERS ON A DAILY BASIS TO TRY TO AVOID FUTURE DISTURBANCES Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)