BRIEF-Volvo Cars says two China plants up and running, remaining two seen restarting soon

March 11 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd :

* VOLVO CARS SPOKESMAN SAYS 2 OF ITS 4 PLANTS IN CHINA ARE UP AND RUNNING, REST EXPECTED TO RESTART IN THE NEAR FUTURE AND POSSIBLY ALREADY THIS WEEK

* VOLVO CARS SPOKESMAN SAYS SITUATION UNCHANGED WITH REGARDS TO PLANTS IN EUROPE AND U.S, WITH PRODUCTION RUNNING AND CURRENTLY NO DISRUPTIONS SEEN AHEAD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)