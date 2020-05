BRIEF-Volvo Cars Signs SEK 10,666 Mln Revolving Credit Facility And SEK 4,000 Mln Credit Facility

May 20 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars:

* VOLVO CARS SIGNS SEK 10 666M REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND SEK 4 000M CREDIT FACILITY

* NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS IN ADDITION TO COMPANY’S UNDRAWN EUR 1 300M FACILITY SIGNED IN 2017 AND MATURING IN 2022

* NEW SEK 4 000M CREDIT FACILITY REFINANCES EXISTING SEK 1 500M FACILITY, MATURING IN 2020, WITH SWEDISH EXPORT CREDIT CORPORATION.

* HAS SIGNED A NEW 2-YEAR SEK 10 666M REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A 1-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION WITH A GROUP OF NORDIC BANKS

* SIGNS NEW 2-YEAR SEK 4 000M CREDIT FACILITY WITH A 1-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION WITH SWEDISH EXPORT CREDIT CORPORATION Source text: bit.ly/2yhSg7G Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)