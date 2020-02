BRIEF-Volvo: Renault Trucks Signs Agreement With The Carlsberg Group

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Volvo AB:

* RENAULT TRUCKS IS TAKING A CRITICAL STEP IN TRANSFORMATION OF URBAN TRANSPORT BY ANNOUNCING SIGNING OF A CONTRACT WITH CARLSBERG GROUP TO DELIVER 20 D WIDE Z.E.

* TRUCKS, WHICH WILL BE DELIVERED IN 2020, WILL BE OPERATED BY FELDSCHLÖSSCHEN BREWERY, CARLSBERG’S SWISS SUBSIDIARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)