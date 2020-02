BRIEF-Von Finck Family Completes SGS Share Sale

Feb 4 (Reuters) - SGS SA:

* CHANGE IN SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE

* FAMILY HAS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED SALE OF 960,000 SGS SHARES (12.7% OF SGS SHARE CAPITAL) BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING AT A PRICE OF CHF 2,425 PER SHARE

* IT RETAINS APPROXIMATELY 3% OF SGS SHARE CAPITAL

* LARGEST SHAREHOLDER, GBL, PARTICIPATED IN TRANSACTION AND HAS INCREASED ITS STAKE FROM 16.7% TO 18.9% OF SGS SHARE CAPITAL

* TRANSACTION DIVERSIFIES OUR INVESTOR BASE AND INCREASES OUR FREE-FLOAT

* REMAINING VON FINCK HOLDING IS SUBJECT TO A 180-DAY LOCK-UP