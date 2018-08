Aug 23 (Reuters) - Von Roll Holding Ag:

* VON ROLL AND RENAULT STRENGTHEN THEIR PARTNERSHIP IN E-MOBILITY PROJECTS

* NEW FIVE-YEAR SUPPLY CONTRACT HAS BEEN SIGNED BETWEEN RENAULT AND VON ROLL FRANCE SA

* TOTAL CONTRACT VOLUME IS BUDGETED IN DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION RANGE