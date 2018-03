March 13 (Reuters) - VON ROLL HOLDING AG:

* FY ‍EBIT OF CHF 4.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF -17.3 MILLION)​

* FY ‍GROUP SALES INCREASED BY 4.1 % TO CHF 332.4 MILLION​

* FY ‍ORDER INTAKE ALSO CLIMBED BY 2.8 % YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 336.1 MILLION​

* ‍NET RESULT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017 OF CHF -4.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF -30.3 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)